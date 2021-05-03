District Winners Announced for the 2020-21 CoSIDA Fred Stabley, Sr. Writing Contest

by Jeffrey Bernstein, NYU Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information
Chair, CoSIDA Fred Stabley Writing Contest Committee
 
In a year that began like all the rest (but ended nothing like we have ever seen before), 2020 proved to be a challenge to our profession. Nevertheless, despite sports being shut down and campuses emptying, CoSIDA’s Fred Stabley Jr. Writing Contest remained intact and even flourished.

Over 500 submissions of terrific storytelling and writing were entered into the contest, covering eight districts and seven writing categories. Overall, there were 57 district winners (8 districts x 7 categories + 1 tie), and those selected now move on and are being judged for National honors by a six-person committee.

All writing had to be published for the first time between January 1-December 31, 2020.

The Stabley Writing Contest categories are:
  • Athlete Profile (current)
  • Coach/Administrator Profile (current)
  • Event Coverage (current)
  • General Feature/Blog
  • Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion (new)
  • Historical Feature
  • Season Recap/Preview

A total of 43 judges were involved in reading, scrutinizing and agonizing over which of these outstanding writing submissions would be deemed “the best.”

Multiple District winners included: Justin Lafleur (Lehigh University) and Mike Mahoney (University of Pennsylvania) in District 2; Colby Wilson (Austin Peay) in District 4; Dan Nolan (Monmouth College) and Brandon Vickrey (Valparaiso) in District 5; Kevin Trainor (Arkansas) in District 6; Darren Miller (Iowa) in District 7; and David Kiefer (Stanford) in District 8. Wilson, Nolan and Trainor each had three winning entries with Kiefer, who has been a long-time national winner, had four of his writing entries earn top honors in District 8.

Any questions about the contest may be directed to Jeffrey Bernstein (New York University), Chairman of the Stabley Writing Contest Committee, at jmb14@nyu.edu.

Congratulations to all the District winners, and thanks to all the committee members and judges for their time and dedication (they will all be revealed after the final national judging has been completed).

 
2020 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest Results – District Winners
 
District 1
Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland, Price Edward Island, New Brunswick
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Jeremy Hartigan Cornell University The Trustee
Coach/Administrator Profile Brian Magoffin Springfield College On Grief and Community
Event Coverage Jeffrey Bernstein NYU Top Ranked Men's Volleyball Team Wins Again
General Feature/Blog JJ Klein Army West Point A Match with Meaning
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Dan Campagna Emmanuel College Breaking Barriers and Ankles with Jamad Fiin
Historical Feature Aaron Morse Bates College The Inside Story of Bates Football's Only Professional Draft Pick: Tom Carr '66
Season Recap/Preview Adam Rubin Stony Brook University Historic Season Cut Short, Future Remains Bright for Women's Basketball
District 2
Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, District of Columbia
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Nikki Philpot St. Joseph's University Michon's Mark
Coach/Administrator Profile Justin Lafleur Lehigh University John Crawley Finds His Calling as College Coach
Coach/Administrator Profile Marisa Lombardo Alvernia University Take Me Back To 30 Days Ago: A Reflection On The Whirlwind Month That Was
Event Coverage Justin Lafleur Lehigh University Adopt-A-Family is on and More Impactful Than Ever Before
General Feature/Blog Mike Mahoney University of Pennsylvania QMH: 52 Hours and 55 Minutes of Surreal
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Mike Mahoney University of Pennsylvania QMH: The Process When We Stopped Sticking to Sports
Historical Feature  Justin Kischefsky U.S. Naval Academy The 1985-86 Navy Midshipmen: The Greatest Service Academy Basketball Team
Season Recap/Preview Corey Jewart Gettysburg College Gettysburg in Pursuit of New Laurels in 2020
District 3
Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Brian Hand Conference Carolinas Michael Neustifter's Courageous Battle to Play Game He Loves Again Allows Him to See Life Differently
Coach/Administrator Profile Harry Minium Old Dominion University Six Years After His Wife and Unborn Daughter Died, ODU's Tony Lucas Recently Became a Father
Event Coverage John Heisler UCF Replay: Not as Memorable as UCf Had Hoped
General Feature/Blog Eric Rhew UNCW The Pets of CoSIDA
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Justin Parker Davidson College 8 minutes and 46 seconds
Historial Feature Zach Dirlam University of Florida Gators Alum Tommy Aaron's Masters Victory Had a Backstory Unlike Any Other
Season Recap/Preview Rob Knox UNC-Greensboro Southern Conference Champions
District 4
Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Bryan Fyalkowski Western Kentucky University OMARI NAJEE
Coach/Administrator Profile Colby Wilson Austin Peay State University Campbell's elevation unique in college football culture
Event Coverage Colby Wilson Austin Peay State University The Sound of Silence
General Feature/Blog Tony Neeley University of Kentucky Football Alum Fidler in the Thick of Covid-19 Efforts
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Colby Wilson Austin Peay State University Terry Taylor Has Something To Say
Historical Feature Dana Brown Western Kentucky University The Month of May
Season Recap/Preview Tim Letcher University of Kentucky Volleyball Seniors Ready for Final Season
District 5
Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ontario, Manitoba
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Dan Nolan Monmouth College Tragedy to Triumph: Mass Shooting Survivor to Conference Champion Part of Healing Process for Scots' Jones
Coach/Administrator Profile Brandon Vickrey Valparaiso University A Look Back at the Storied Valpo Coaching Career of Jim Daugherty
Event Coverage Bob Sakaoto DePaul University Quigley a Thoroughbred in NBA HORSE Challenge
General Feature/Blog Gene McGivern University of St. Thomas Gene's Blog: A Prince, a Queen and the The King ride our Purple bandwagon
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Dan Nolan Monmouth College Parents' Sacrifices Motivates Baltierra-Chavez
Historical Feature Dan Nolan Monmouth College Sports Information Perspective: Calling it a Career
Season Recap/Preview Brandon Vickrey Valparaiso University #OneTeamOneBoat: The Story of the 2019-2020 Valpo Men's Basketball Season
District 6
Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Brian Ogden Mississippi State University For Pops: How a Sudden Tragedy Shaped Fa Leilua
Coach/Administrator Profile Ann Marcelli University of Oklahoma Little by Little
Event Coverage Murray Evans Oklahoma Christian University Defensive gem lifts Eagles to rout of ranked Dallas Baptist squad
General Feature/Blog Edward Bailey Prairie View A&M University Keona's Biggest Fight
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Kevin Trainor University of Arkansas A Glance Inside the Door
Historical Feature Kevin Trainor University of Arkansas Breaking Up was Right Thing to Do
Season Recap/Preview Kevin Trainor University of Arkansas A Message To The Memorable Razorback Moments We Never Had
District 7
Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan, Alberta
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile Darren Miller University of Iowa Mueller Humbled by Hancher-Finkbine Medallion
Coach/Administrator Profile Jacob Knabel Concordia University, Nebraska Goldgrabe played key role in rise of Concordia women's athletics
Event Coverage Bill Lamberty Montana State University Unflappable Fallyn Freije Lets Flow After Leading Cats Past Lady Griz
General Feature/Blog Joel Carlson University of Montana Riley Corcoran would like to tell you a story
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion Charles Snelson University of Montana Billings Anne Lory Chevalier seizes opportunities to succeed
Historical Feature Darren Miller University of Iowa Caldwell Completed Passes in 1970s, Completes Degree in 2020
Season Recap/Preview Ian McClanahan Dakota Wesleyan University Grateful for their Opportunity: Tigers welcome challenging season ahead
District 8
Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, British Columbia, Yukon
Category Winner's Name School Title
Athlete Profile David Kiefer Stanford University United in One
Coach/Administrator Profile Jared Prescott University of California A Special First Mother's Day
Event Coverage David Kiefer Stanford University Together While Apart
General Feataure/Blog David Kiefer Stanford University Different Paths, Same Destination
Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion David Kiefer Stanford University A Time to be Heard
Historical Feature Craig Craker Northwest Nazarene University Rock Simmons came for basketball and left with a passion to make a difference
Season Recap/Preview Connor Pelton San José State University The Anatomy Of A Turnaround