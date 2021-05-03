District Winners Announced for the 2020-21 CoSIDA Fred Stabley, Sr. Writing Contest

Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest

Annual Stabley Writing Contest District Winners Announced

by Jeffrey Bernstein , NYU Assistant Athletic Director for Sports InformationChair, CoSIDA Fred Stabley Writing Contest CommitteeIn a year that began like all the rest (but ended nothing like we have ever seen before), 2020 proved to be a challenge to our profession. Nevertheless, despite sports being shut down and campuses emptying, CoSIDA’s Fred Stabley Jr. Writing Contest remained intact and even flourished.Over 500 submissions of terrific storytelling and writing were entered into the contest, covering eight districts and seven writing categories. Overall, there were 57 district winners (8 districts x 7 categories + 1 tie), and those selected now move on and are being judged for National honors by a six-person committee.All writing had to be published for the first time between January 1-December 31, 2020.The Stabley Writing Contest categories are:

A total of 43 judges were involved in reading, scrutinizing and agonizing over which of these outstanding writing submissions would be deemed “the best.”



Multiple District winners included: Justin Lafleur (Lehigh University) and Mike Mahoney (University of Pennsylvania) in District 2; Colby Wilson (Austin Peay) in District 4; Dan Nolan (Monmouth College) and Brandon Vickrey (Valparaiso) in District 5; Kevin Trainor (Arkansas) in District 6; Darren Miller (Iowa) in District 7; and David Kiefer (Stanford) in District 8. Wilson, Nolan and Trainor each had three winning entries with Kiefer, who has been a long-time national winner, had four of his writing entries earn top honors in District 8.



Any questions about the contest may be directed to Jeffrey Bernstein (New York University), Chairman of the Stabley Writing Contest Committee, at jmb14@nyu.edu.



Congratulations to all the District winners, and thanks to all the committee members and judges for their time and dedication (they will all be revealed after the final national judging has been completed).

2020 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest Results – District Winners