District Winners Announced for the 2020-21 CoSIDA Fred Stabley, Sr. Writing Contest

|District 1
Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland, Price Edward Island, New Brunswick
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Jeremy Hartigan
|Cornell University
|The Trustee
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Brian Magoffin
|Springfield College
|On Grief and Community
|Event Coverage
|Jeffrey Bernstein
|NYU
|Top Ranked Men's Volleyball Team Wins Again
|General Feature/Blog
|JJ Klein
|Army West Point
|A Match with Meaning
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Dan Campagna
|Emmanuel College
|Breaking Barriers and Ankles with Jamad Fiin
|Historical Feature
|Aaron Morse
|Bates College
|The Inside Story of Bates Football's Only Professional Draft Pick: Tom Carr '66
|Season Recap/Preview
|Adam Rubin
|Stony Brook University
|Historic Season Cut Short, Future Remains Bright for Women's Basketball
|District 2
Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, District of Columbia
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Nikki Philpot
|St. Joseph's University
|Michon's Mark
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Justin Lafleur
|Lehigh University
|John Crawley Finds His Calling as College Coach
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Marisa Lombardo
|Alvernia University
|Take Me Back To 30 Days Ago: A Reflection On The Whirlwind Month That Was
|Event Coverage
|Justin Lafleur
|Lehigh University
|Adopt-A-Family is on and More Impactful Than Ever Before
|General Feature/Blog
|Mike Mahoney
|University of Pennsylvania
|QMH: 52 Hours and 55 Minutes of Surreal
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Mike Mahoney
|University of Pennsylvania
|QMH: The Process When We Stopped Sticking to Sports
|Historical Feature
| Justin Kischefsky
|U.S. Naval Academy
|The 1985-86 Navy Midshipmen: The Greatest Service Academy Basketball Team
|Season Recap/Preview
|Corey Jewart
|Gettysburg College
|Gettysburg in Pursuit of New Laurels in 2020
|District 3
Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Brian Hand
|Conference Carolinas
|Michael Neustifter's Courageous Battle to Play Game He Loves Again Allows Him to See Life Differently
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Harry Minium
|Old Dominion University
|Six Years After His Wife and Unborn Daughter Died, ODU's Tony Lucas Recently Became a Father
|Event Coverage
|John Heisler
|UCF
|Replay: Not as Memorable as UCf Had Hoped
|General Feature/Blog
|Eric Rhew
|UNCW
|The Pets of CoSIDA
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Justin Parker
|Davidson College
|8 minutes and 46 seconds
|Historial Feature
|Zach Dirlam
|University of Florida
|Gators Alum Tommy Aaron's Masters Victory Had a Backstory Unlike Any Other
|Season Recap/Preview
|Rob Knox
|UNC-Greensboro
|Southern Conference Champions
|District 4
Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Bryan Fyalkowski
|Western Kentucky University
|OMARI NAJEE
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Colby Wilson
|Austin Peay State University
|Campbell's elevation unique in college football culture
|Event Coverage
|Colby Wilson
|Austin Peay State University
|The Sound of Silence
|General Feature/Blog
|Tony Neeley
|University of Kentucky
|Football Alum Fidler in the Thick of Covid-19 Efforts
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Colby Wilson
|Austin Peay State University
|Terry Taylor Has Something To Say
|Historical Feature
|Dana Brown
|Western Kentucky University
|The Month of May
|Season Recap/Preview
|Tim Letcher
|University of Kentucky
|Volleyball Seniors Ready for Final Season
|District 5
Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ontario, Manitoba
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Dan Nolan
|Monmouth College
|Tragedy to Triumph: Mass Shooting Survivor to Conference Champion Part of Healing Process for Scots' Jones
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Brandon Vickrey
|Valparaiso University
|A Look Back at the Storied Valpo Coaching Career of Jim Daugherty
|Event Coverage
|Bob Sakaoto
|DePaul University
|Quigley a Thoroughbred in NBA HORSE Challenge
|General Feature/Blog
|Gene McGivern
|University of St. Thomas
|Gene's Blog: A Prince, a Queen and the The King ride our Purple bandwagon
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Dan Nolan
|Monmouth College
|Parents' Sacrifices Motivates Baltierra-Chavez
|Historical Feature
|Dan Nolan
|Monmouth College
|Sports Information Perspective: Calling it a Career
|Season Recap/Preview
|Brandon Vickrey
|Valparaiso University
|#OneTeamOneBoat: The Story of the 2019-2020 Valpo Men's Basketball Season
|District 6
Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Brian Ogden
|Mississippi State University
|For Pops: How a Sudden Tragedy Shaped Fa Leilua
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Ann Marcelli
|University of Oklahoma
|Little by Little
|Event Coverage
|Murray Evans
|Oklahoma Christian University
|Defensive gem lifts Eagles to rout of ranked Dallas Baptist squad
|General Feature/Blog
|Edward Bailey
|Prairie View A&M University
|Keona's Biggest Fight
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Kevin Trainor
|University of Arkansas
|A Glance Inside the Door
|Historical Feature
|Kevin Trainor
|University of Arkansas
|Breaking Up was Right Thing to Do
|Season Recap/Preview
|Kevin Trainor
|University of Arkansas
|A Message To The Memorable Razorback Moments We Never Had
|District 7
Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Saskatchewan, Alberta
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|Darren Miller
|University of Iowa
|Mueller Humbled by Hancher-Finkbine Medallion
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Jacob Knabel
|Concordia University, Nebraska
|Goldgrabe played key role in rise of Concordia women's athletics
|Event Coverage
|Bill Lamberty
|Montana State University
|Unflappable Fallyn Freije Lets Flow After Leading Cats Past Lady Griz
|General Feature/Blog
|Joel Carlson
|University of Montana
|Riley Corcoran would like to tell you a story
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|Charles Snelson
|University of Montana Billings
|Anne Lory Chevalier seizes opportunities to succeed
|Historical Feature
|Darren Miller
|University of Iowa
|Caldwell Completed Passes in 1970s, Completes Degree in 2020
|Season Recap/Preview
|Ian McClanahan
|Dakota Wesleyan University
|Grateful for their Opportunity: Tigers welcome challenging season ahead
|District 8
Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, British Columbia, Yukon
|Category
|Winner's Name
|School
|Title
|Athlete Profile
|David Kiefer
|Stanford University
|United in One
|Coach/Administrator Profile
|Jared Prescott
|University of California
|A Special First Mother's Day
|Event Coverage
|David Kiefer
|Stanford University
|Together While Apart
|General Feataure/Blog
|David Kiefer
|Stanford University
|Different Paths, Same Destination
|Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion
|David Kiefer
|Stanford University
|A Time to be Heard
|Historical Feature
|Craig Craker
|Northwest Nazarene University
|Rock Simmons came for basketball and left with a passion to make a difference
|Season Recap/Preview
|Connor Pelton
|San José State University
|The Anatomy Of A Turnaround